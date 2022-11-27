Left Menu

Shraddha murder: Fringe outfit in Haridwar demands death for Aaftab

The outfit also put forward the demand of a 'strict law' to put an end to 'love jihad'.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 22:18 IST
Shraddha murder: Fringe outfit in Haridwar demands death for Aaftab
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of a fringe outfit -- Bhagwa Hindu Sena -- on Sunday took out a march in Haridwar demanding that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, be hanged. The protest kicked off at Chandracharya Chowk and culminated at Shankar Ashram Chowk.

Vishal Garg, one of the protesters, told ANI that the protest was organised for the 'protection' of the 'Sanatan Dharma'. "This march has been taken out to protect our Sanatana dharma. Aaftab killed our daughter Shraddha and cut her into pieces. We demand that he be hanged." The outfit also put forward the demand of a 'strict law' to put an end to 'love jihad'.

"Such killers should be hanged at the earliest. We also demand that the government formulate a strict law against love jihad so that such incidents don't happen in future," Garg said. Shraddha's father had been earlier quoted as saying that he fears that his daughter's murder could be a case of 'love jihad'.

"I suspect love jihad. We demand death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe is moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab," her father Vikas Walker told ANI earlier. Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his alleged live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew. On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022