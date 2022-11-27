Left Menu

Nagpur: Woman ends life, records video naming kin

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 22:29 IST
Nagpur: Woman ends life, records video naming kin
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after recording a video in which she accused a relative of mental harassment, a Nagpur police station official said on Sunday.

The woman hanged herself in her home on November 20, and the 46-year-old woman relative was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the victim's son, the MIDC police station official said.

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022