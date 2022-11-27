Nagpur: Woman ends life, records video naming kin
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after recording a video in which she accused a relative of mental harassment, a Nagpur police station official said on Sunday.
The woman hanged herself in her home on November 20, and the 46-year-old woman relative was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the victim's son, the MIDC police station official said.
