Left Menu

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

In a chilling resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman and her son allegedly for killing her husband and chopping him into pieces and then storing the bits in a refrigerator.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:18 IST
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman and her son allegedly for killing her husband and chopping him into pieces and then storing the bits in a refrigerator. Police said that the man killed his father with the help of his mother, chopped his body into pieces and kept them in the refrigerator.

The incident took place at Trilokpuri in the national capital. The body parts were thrown in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi, officials added.

Police set up a hideout was set up after midnight in front of Chand Cinema and caught the person in the act. The case follows in the wake of the sensational murder case in which accused Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in girlfriend Shradda Walkar in May this year and chopped her body into 35 parts. HE stored the chopped parts in a refrigerator and gradually disposed them off in the forested areas of South Delhi and Gurgaon.

The accused is currently in Delhi Police custody and is undergoing a polygraph test today. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022