Shinde says Himanta Biswa assured land for Maharashtra Bhawan in Assam

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who recently met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has said that the latter has confirmed to allot land for the construction of Maharashtra Bhawan in Assam.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:27 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after returning from Guwahati on Sunday, Shinde said, "We had discussed with the Chief Minister of Assam about the place for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in the vicinity of Kamakhya Devi temple in Assam. He has confirmed that we will give the land for Maharashtra Bhawan."

Shinde, recently went on a two-day tour of Guwahati with his MLAs and MPs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

