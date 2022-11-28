Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day

"I pay homage to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the day of his martyrdom. He is universally admired for his courage and unwavering commitment to his principles as well as ideals. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to motivate us," Tweeted PM Modi.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom. "I pay homage to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on the day of his martyrdom. He is universally admired for his courage and unwavering commitment to his principles as well as ideals. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to motivate us," Tweeted PM Modi.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikh religion. The day of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom is often referred to as Shaheedi Diwas. Gobind Singh, the eleventh Guru, was his biological son. His execution and cremation sites in Delhi, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, later became Sikh sacred places.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid his tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day. "Tributes to the great saint and 'Hind Di Chadar' Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj on his martyrdom day!" he said in a tweet.

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. In order to commemorate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras. (ANI)

