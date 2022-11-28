Police lodges case against man for killing rat in UP's Badaun

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing a rat in Badaun. The case has been registered under 429, 11(1) (1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The police registered the case after Vikendra Sharma, an animal lover filed a written complaint at Sadar Kotwali police on November 24. According to the complaint, the accused Manoj Kumar tied the rat to a stone. After that, he drowned it in a drain.

The incident was witnessed and recorded by Vikendra Sharma. The post-mortem of the rat has been done at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) following the police complaint. The report will come in the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

