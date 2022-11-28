Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom won't reduce gas supplies to Moldova, but reserves right to

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:16 IST
Russia's Gazprom won't reduce gas supplies to Moldova, but reserves right to
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian state gas producer Gazprom has decided against reducing gas supplies to Moldova but said in a statement on Monday that it reserved the right to lower or cut shipments if Moldova fails to make agreed gas payments.

Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of keeping gas supplies which pass through the country on the way to Moldova, and said it could start reducing these flows.

Ukraine denied withholding Russian gas meant for Moldova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022