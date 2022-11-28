Soccer-Ghana v South Korea teams
Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:15 IST
Following are the teams for Monday's World Cup Group H game between Ghana and South Korea at the Education City Stadium:
Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams
South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
