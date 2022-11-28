Left Menu

Mumbai: Man kills wife over suspicion of affair, arrested

The accused husband, identified as 37-year-old Basant Saha, allegedly murdered his wife, 21-year-old Rita Devi, by hitting her on the head with a cooking pan, police said.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife on suspicion of a love affair with another man, the Bhandup police of Mumbai informed on Monday. The accused husband, identified as 37-year-old Basant Saha, allegedly murdered his wife, 21-year-old Rita Devi, by hitting her on the head with a cooking pan, police said.

Both the accused husband and his wife used to work in a Bhandup housing owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The accused was produced in a court which sent him to police custody for three days.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

