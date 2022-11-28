Bengal Governor Ananda Bose calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday. "The Governor of West Bengal, Shri CV Ananda Bose called on Raksha Mantri Shri@rajnathsinghin New Delhi today," read a post on te official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Defence.

A former bureaucrat, Bose took oath as the Bnegal governor at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on November 23. He was appointed to the post on November 17 by President Droupadi Murmu.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," read an official statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier, announcing the appointment of the new Bengal governor. The post of the state's constitutional head fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected the country's Vice President on August 11.

Later, Manipur Governor La Ganesan was handed interim charge of the Trinamool Congress-ruled state. A 1977-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Bose, now 71, last served as an administrator in the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

He has also served as the secretary of the central government, chief secretary of states and a university vice-chancellor over the course of a distinguished career. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)