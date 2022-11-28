Shraddha murder case: Two men with swords attack police van carrying Aaftab, detained

Two men with swords were detained for attacking the police van carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi. The two men who attacked the police van were carrying swords and claimed to be from 'Hindu Sena'.

Aaftab was being taken by the police after his polygraph tests were done for the day. Earlier, the FSL Director Sanjeev Gupta told ANI that the polygraph test of Aaftab may continue tomorrow as well.

"The Expert team is conducting polygraph tests. Today's session will be completed soon. We may need to continue the test tomorrow as well. Once our tests are completed, the Narco test will be conducted," he said. The polygraph test held on Sunday could not be completed, despite Aaftab being taken to the FSL office for three days.

The first session of the polygraph test on Aaftab was deferred after his "ill health". The second session of the test, which was to be held on November 23, was also deferred after Poonawala reportedly "fell ill". The second and third sessions were conducted on November 25 and 26 respectively. Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions. Delhi Police had submitted in court that Aaftab was giving wrong information and was misleading the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)