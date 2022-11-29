Left Menu

UP: 16 IPS officers get new postings to Banaras, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj

New police commissioners have been posted in Banaras, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 10:05 IST
UP: 16 IPS officers get new postings to Banaras, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were sent to new postings on Monday, following the approval from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet to implement the police commissionerate system in the cities of Prayagraj, Agra, and Ghaziabad, as per an official statement. New police commissioners have been posted in Banaras, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj.

Laxmi Singh was appointed as Police Commissioner of Noida, Ajay Mishra as Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Pritinder Singh was appointed as Police Commissioner of Agra, Ramit Sharma was appointed as Police Commissioner of Prayagraj and Ashok Mutha Jain was appointed as Police Commissioner of Varanasi. While SSP Ghaziabad Muniraj was appointed as SSP Ayodhya, Present SSP Prashant Verma was appointed as SP Bahraich, SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Pandey was appointed as SSP Mathura and SSP Mathura Abhishek Yadav was appointed as SP Intelligence of Lucknow Headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022