UP: Former Samajwadi Party MLA's properties worth Rs 130 cr seized under Gangster Act

Properties of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav worth around Rs 130 crore were seized under the Gangsters Act on Monday in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 11:41 IST
Rajesh S, SSP Jhansi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Yadav is considered close to SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

According to the police, the former MLA's land located in Bangaon, Karganwa and Bhagwantpura worth Rs 130 crore was attached. The former MLA has been in prison for the last two months on charges of conspiring to release notorious criminal Lekhraj Singh Yadav from jail.

"In Nawabad Police Station limits, some people were jailed for attempting to free jailed criminal Lekhraj Yadav. We seized the properties of Deep Yadav-one of them. The land of former SP MLA has been attached under the gangster's action. The market value of these properties is 130 crore. This action is in the first stage and it will continue," said Rajesh S, Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). According to the police, more than 50 cases have been filred against him.

"Deep Narayan already has more than 50 cases against him," he said, The Police are also planning to seize other properties owned by the former MLA. He owns real estate in Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Prithvipur (MP) along with valuable land in Garautha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

