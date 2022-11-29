Left Menu

Preeti Sudan takes oath of Office and Secrecy as Member of UPSC

Mrs. Preeti Sudan, 1983 batch IAS officer from AP cadre, retired as Union Health Secretary in July, 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:37 IST
Mrs. Preeti Sudan is an M.Phil in Economics & MSc in Social Policy and Planning from LSE. Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Mrs. Preeti Sudan, former IAS officer took the Oath of Office and Secrecy as Member, UPSC this afternoon in the Central Hall, Main Building of UPSC. The oath was administered to her by the UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni.

Mrs. Preeti Sudan, 1983 batch IAS officer from AP cadre, retired as Union Health Secretary in July, 2020. She also served as Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution, and, in M/o Women & Child Development and Defence. Mrs. Preeti Sudan is an M.Phil in Economics & MSc in Social Policy and Planning from LSE.

Amongst her notable contributions have been initiating two major flagship programmes of the country, i.e., Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat, apart from Legislation on National Medical Commission, Allied Health Professionals Commission & ban on E-cigarettes.

Mrs. Sudan was also a Consultant with the World Bank. She served as Chair of COP-8 of Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Vice Chair of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Chair of Global Digital Health Partnership and as member of WHO's Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

