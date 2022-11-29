Left Menu

Former IAS officer Preeti Sudan takes oath as member of UPSC

Former IAS officer Preeti Sudan on Tuesday took the oath of office and secrecy as a member of the Union Public Service Commission in the Central Hall of the Commission.

Preeti Sudan (Photo:PIB/UPSC). Image Credit: ANI
The oath was administered to her by the UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni.

Sudan, a 1983 batch IAS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, retired as Union Health Secretary in July 2020. She also served as Secretary, of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, and, in the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Defence. According to an official release, amongst her notable contributions have been initiating two major flagship programmes of the country, i.e., Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat, apart from Legislation on the National Medical Commission, Allied Health Professionals Commission and ban on E-cigarettes.

Sudan was also a Consultant with the World Bank. She served as Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Vice Chair of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Chair of Global Digital Health Partnership and a member of WHO's Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

