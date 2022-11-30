Left Menu

Bommai meets Rajnath Singh urging him to handover State's land under 'defence control'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and requested the latter to hand over 732.24 acres of land, under defence control, to Karnataka.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 07:47 IST
Bommai meets Rajnath Singh urging him to handover State's land under 'defence control'
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and requested the latter to hand over 732.24 acres of land, under defence control, to Karnataka. Citing development initiatives to be undertaken in the said land, Karnataka CM said, "732.24 acres of land at Tukamatti village in Belagavi district belongs to the state government but under the control of Ministry of Defence, without which it has not been possible to take up any development works in the district."

"Suitable directions may be issued to the authorities concerned to hand over that land to the deputy commissioner of Belagavi district," CM urged Rajnath Singh. The CM was accompanied by Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Rakesh Singh and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

