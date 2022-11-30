Left Menu

Fashion retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs in cost saving drive

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 13:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Swedish fashion retailer H&M will cut some 1,500 jobs as part of its cost cutting drive and book a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns ($75.80 million) in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday.

In September, H&M, the world's No. 2 fashion retailer, launched a plan to save 2 billion Swedish crowns per year. "The cost and efficiency programme that we have initiated involves reviewing our organisation and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

"We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step," she added. ($1 = 10.5546 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

