Karnataka: Man kills live-in partner after heated argument, arrested

A man killed his live-in partner after a heated argument in the Horamavu area of Bengaluru, said police on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 14:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested a man, who killed his live-in partner after a heated argument in the Horamavu area of the city. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Kumari, a resident of Nepal.

Krishna, who was a beautician by profession, was killed after her live-in partner Santosh Dhami banged her head against the wall following a heated argument today. According to the police, both were living together for the past several years.

"A woman Krishna Kumari, was killed by her live-in partner Santosh Dhami as he banged her head against the wall after a heated argument, in Horamavu in Bengaluru," said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East division, Bengaluru. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

