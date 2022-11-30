Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 61% in November
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 61% in November from 66% in October, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Wednesday.
The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a 73.7% jump in food prices from a year earlier and a 54.5% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka's
- The Colombo Consumer Price
- Statistics Department
- Census
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case
Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation slows to 70.6% in Oct
Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation slows to 70.6% in Oct
Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation slows to 70.6% in Oct
Sri Lanka's Tamil parties to meet to push for federalism ahead of talks with government