Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 61% in November

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 61% in November from 66% in October, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Wednesday.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a 73.7% jump in food prices from a year earlier and a 54.5% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

