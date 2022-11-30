Left Menu

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 61% in November

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 61% in November from 66% in October, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Wednesday.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a 73.7% jump in food prices from a year earlier and a 54.5% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

