Russia says proposed oil price cap is 'anti-market' measure
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:39 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a proposal by Western countries to introduce a cap on the price of Russian oil was an "anti-market" measure that would disrupt supply chains and worsen the situation on global energy markets.
"We have repeatedly said that the introduction of the so-called ceiling on Russian oil prices is not just a non-market mechanism, it is an anti-market measure," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
She added that Russia would not supply oil to countries imposing a price cap.
