Will ensure fruits of governance reach all, assures AP's new Chief Secretary

30-11-2022
Will ensure fruits of governance reach all, assures AP's new Chief Secretary
Ensuring that the fruits of governance reached every citizen and every village would be his foremost priority, the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh K S Jawahar Reddy said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after formally taking charge from his predecessor Sameer Sharma at the state Secretariat here, Reddy said his endeavour would be to ensure all government schemes were implemented effectively.

The 1990-batch IAS officer was on Tuesday appointed as the new Chief Secretary in place of Sharma.

IAS officers and Secretariat staff bid farewell to the outgoing Chief Secretary and welcomed the incumbent.

The state government has now appointed Sharma, a 1985-batch officer, as Chief Executive to Chief Minister, a specially created post in the rank of ex-officio Chief Secretary.

Simultaneously, he was appointed as Chairman of the AP Pollution Control Board as well.

Both the appointments were effective from November 30, the day Sharma retired at the end of his extended service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

