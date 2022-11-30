Left Menu

Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment

PTI | London | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:10 IST
An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she “came from'', despite her insistence she was a British national.

The conversation was detailed on Twitter by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an east London refuge that provides specialist support for women of African and Caribbean heritage.

The incident took place at a reception hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, for women working to fight domestic violence.

Fulani said that when she told a household member she was from east London, she was asked, “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?” The palace said it took the incident extremely seriously and investigated the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments''.

The incident will spark concern at the palace following allegations of racism by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Prince Harry.

Meghan, a biracial American, last year said a member of the royal household asked her what colour skin her baby would have when she was pregnant with her first child.(AP) PY PY

