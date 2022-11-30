Left Menu

Assam: 5-month pregnant school teacher attacked, 22 students suspended

A 5-month pregnant school teacher in Dibrugarh was allegedly attacked by a group of students at her school as she complained to the parents of one of the students pertaining to his poor performance.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:39 IST
Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dibrugarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A five-month pregnant school teacher in Dibrugarh was allegedly attacked by a group of students at her school as she complained to the parents of one of the students pertaining to his poor performance. The alleged incident took place at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dibrugarh on November 27. The school teacher was rushed to the hospital after the incident. The school authorities called the local police as there was a ruckus in the school.

The school authorities suspended 22 students involved in the alleged attack on the school teacher. "A mob of students of class 10th-11th attacked a 5-month pregnant History teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dibrugarh on November 27 as she complained to the parents of one of the students pertaining to his poor performance during the PTM," said Rethesh Kumar, Principal, JNV, Dibrugarh.

"The victim was rushed to the hospital & her condition is normal. That day, there was anarchy on the school premises, and students tried to attack me as well. Police were called. Authorities have suspended 22 students involved in the incident," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

