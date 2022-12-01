Meta's Zuckerberg says some of Elon Musk's Twitter content approach 'might work'
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday he was keen to see how Elon Musk's management of content moderation on Twitter would fare, arguing it was good for platforms to take different approaches.
"You can agree or disagree with what Elon is doing, or how he's doing it, but I do think it's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out," said Zuckerberg, speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference.
"I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work," he said.
