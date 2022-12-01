Left Menu

Shimla: Police arrest Nepali national, recover 60 gm charas

The Nepali national has identified as Kailash, who is a resident of Kotkhai.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 05:48 IST
Shimla: Police arrest Nepali national, recover 60 gm charas
Nepali national held after recovery of 60 gm charas (Photo/Shimla Police twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla Police on Wednesday recovered 60 gm of Charas from the possession of one Nepali national, informed police. The Nepali national has been arrested. He has been identified as Kailash, who is a resident of Kotkhai.

The police also registered the case at the Kothkai police station, with FIR no. 96/2022 under sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act. Further investigation is underway in the case.

"Shimla Police has recovered 60 gms Charas from the possession of one Nepali person namely Kailash S/o Deele, resident of Kotkhai. Case FIR No. 96/2022 U/S 20-61-85 ND&PS Act has been registered at PS Kotkhai. Further investigation is undergoing," Shimla Police informed in a tweet. In another incident on Sunday, the Himachal Pradesh police arrested two persons under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act for allegedly carrying around 40 grams of Heroin.

Earlier, the Shimla Police informed on November 22 that they arrested one Mahaveer and recovered 16.80 g Charas and 1.32 g Heroin from his possession On November 17, Shimla Police recovered 600 g opium, 98.60 gms charas and Rs 71,000 cash from the possession of Jharkhand-based Somra Uraw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022