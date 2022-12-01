Left Menu

KTR reviews preparations of Airport Express Metro project in Hyderabad

Rama Rao said that once the project of an estimated cost of `6,250 crores is completed, it will be beneficial not only for people who travel to the airport but also for those who travel to Hyderabad from suburban areas on a daily basis.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 06:13 IST
K. T. Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday held a meeting with the officials concerned to review preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project. Rama Rao said that once the project of an estimated cost of `6,250 crores is completed, it will be beneficial not only for people who travel to the airport but also for those who travel to Hyderabad from suburban areas on a daily basis.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation for the project on December 9. The 31-km Airport Express Metro which starts from Raidurg Metro Terminal Station at Mindspace Junction will pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda Road and touches Nanakramguda Junction on the Outer Ring Road before reaching RGI Airport in Shamshabad.

KTR said, "Besides benefiting people who travel to and from Shamshabad International Airport, the Metro Line will make the journey comfortable for employees who travel to Hyderabad from suburban locations enroute." The project is another major step in strengthening the public transportation system in the city.

Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chevella MP Dr G. Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Arekapudi Gandhi and T Prakash Goud, M Mahender Reddy, Director General of Police, Arvind Kumar, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, and others were present at the meeting. KTR issued directions to officials to ensure arrangements are made at the location where the foundation stone laying ceremony would be held, and the location of the public meeting. He asked Ministers, public representatives and officials to visit both locations.

He requested public representatives from Hyderabad to participate in the programme as the crucial project would benefit people across the city. The Ministers present at the meeting were asked to convene with them in this regard. The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

