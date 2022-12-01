Left Menu

Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Both states should have to follow the constitutional boundary and we are following it. Based on the history, Meghalaya wanted a discussion on Block A and Block B of the inter-state boundary and both governments have constituted regional Committees for discussion. I am hopeful that, the issue will be resolved through dialogue," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 08:37 IST
Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that police should not fire upon civilians whether they are citizens of Meghalaya or Assam. "Police should not use their weapons against civilians. I always instruct Assam police not to fire upon civilians," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed in a firing incident at the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22. Talking about the Assam-Meghalaya border issue, the Assam Chief Minister said there is a constitutional boundary between Assam and Meghalaya.

"Both states should have to follow the constitutional boundary and we are following it. Based on the history, Meghalaya wanted a discussion on Block A and Block B of the inter-state boundary and both governments have constituted regional Committees for discussion. I am hopeful that, the issue will be resolved through dialogue," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister ceremonially distributed scooters to the meritorious girl and boy students of Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts who secured students who secured 60 per cent and above marks and 75 per cent and above marks respectively in the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination this year.

During a programme held at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister distributed scooters to the meritorious students under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award. All over Assam, 6,052 boys and 29,748 girls students have received the award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022