Left Menu

Mahua Acharya resigns as MD, CEO of state-owned CESL

It is a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd EESL -- a joint venture of public sector companies under Ministry of Power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:04 IST
Mahua Acharya resigns as MD, CEO of state-owned CESL
  • Country:
  • India

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO of state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has resigned from the top post.

''This is to convey notice of my resignation from the post of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CESL including the post of Head Convergence as was originally advertised. In line with contractual requirements, my last day will be 13th January, 2023,'' she said in the resignation letter to Vishal Kapoor, CEO of parent firm EESL.

Acharya further said she would also like to resign from the company's board as well and requested for appropriate resolution to be passed in this regard.

However, she did not elaborate on the reasons for her resignation in the letter dated November 28.

CESL is focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy. It is a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) -- a joint venture of public sector companies under Ministry of Power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022