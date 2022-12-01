India pollution body orders autorickshaws around Delhi to run on cleaner fuel
An Indian government panel on tackling pollution has ordered the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to only register electric autorickshaws or those running on natural gas from Jan. 1 in the national capital region surrounding Delhi. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas also asked the states to ensure all autorickshaws in the region run on compressed natural gas or electricity by the first day of 2027, phasing out diesel.
An Indian government panel on tackling pollution has ordered the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to only register electric autorickshaws or those running on natural gas from Jan. 1 in the national capital region surrounding Delhi.
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas also asked the states to ensure all autorickshaws in the region run on compressed natural gas or electricity by the first day of 2027, phasing out diesel. (Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
