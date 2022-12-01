India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:37 IST
India on Thursday cut the windfall tax on crude oil to 4,900 rupees ($60.34) per tonne, according to a government order.
It also cut the export tax on diesel to 8 rupees per litre. Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from Friday, the order said.
($1 = 81.2050 Indian rupees)
