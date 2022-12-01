Left Menu

Operations resume at Mumbai Airport after server crash

Earlier long queues of passengers were seen at the airport after all the systems got down due to a server crash.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The operations resumed at the Mumbai International Airport at 6:35 pm, after the server remained disturbed for around 40 minutes. Earlier long queues of passengers were seen at the airport after all the systems got down due to a server crash.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) informed that the crowd is slightly more than normal and there is no chaos. "Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," CISF said in a statement.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Limited (MIAL) also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers in a statement. "Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city. Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

