Shraddha murder case: Forensic team to visit Delhi jail for Aaftab's 'post-narco test interview'

After the narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, was successfully completed on Thursday, a four-member-team will visit the Central jail tomorrow for the 'Post-Narco Test Interview'.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:58 IST
Aftab Poonawalla, accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, was successfully completed on Thursday, a four-member team will visit the Central jail tomorrow for the 'Post-Narco Test Interview'. According to the prison officials, the arrangement was made keeping in view the security of the accused who was recently attacked outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi.

"Four member team of Forensic Science Laboratory and Investigating officer will visit the Central jail tomorrow for the 'Post-Narco Test Interview'. This arrangement has been made in view of the high risk involved in the transportation of Aftab," the prison officials said. Aaftab's narco analysis test was conducted at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in the national capital's Rohini, Delhi Police officials said earlier today.

Aaftab was brought by Delhi Police from Tihar jail where he is currently lodged, to the Rohini hospital around 9 am for a narco test after a Delhi court gave permission for the analysis. Before undergoing a narco analysis test, Aaftab was given a general examination to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heartbeat. He also signed a consent form agreeing to the narco test after which he was put under anaesthesia and he was subjected to the narco analysis.

The narco test was conducted by a team of FSL officials which includes a photo expert, forensic psychology expert and one doctor of forensic medicine and the Nodal Officer, Narco, Ambedkar Hospital. The narco test of Aaftab was over by 11:45 pm after which he was kept under doctors' observation and given psychotherapy.

When Aaftab regained full consciousness the Delhi Police team took him back to Tihar with full security. On Monday the police van carrying Aaftab came under attack by some sword-wielding men.

In the case registered under the Mehrauli Police Station under sections 365, 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code, the narco test of the accused Aaftab began this morning, according to Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special CP (Law & Order) Zone II. Delhi Police said that earlier during a polygraph test conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory office in the national capital, Aaftab had confessed to killing Shraddha in May this year and chopping her body into many pieces. He is also alleged to have stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator and gradually disposed them of.

A Delhi court had permitted the police to conduct a polygraph test and a narco analysis of Aaftab after the Delhi Police submission that the accused was giving misleading answers to questions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

