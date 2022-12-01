"This is shocking": Kerala HC expresses concern at attacks on doctors

Expressing concern over attacks against doctors in the state, the Kerala High Court on Thursday noted that 137 such cases were registered this year and observed that this is shocking. The court also asked the state about action being taken for the safety of doctors. The court also directed the state government to ensure the safety of doctors and directed the station house officers to register an FIR within an hour if doctors or staff were attacked.

The court also directed the government to inform what measures have been taken for security and what steps can be taken. The court further observed, "In every month, 10 cases are happening. There are even sexual assaults against women doctors. There are five such cases this year. Are there police aid posts in hospitals or not? How many incidents can be controlled? There is no point in giving directions not to attack. If a doctor, nurse, security and other employees are attacked, action should be taken immediately and the defendants should understand that action will be taken soon."

The Court was hearing a batch of petitions submitted by the Private Hospital Association. The petitions were considered by the Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath. The case will be heard again after two weeks. (ANI)

