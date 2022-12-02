Left Menu

G20 presidency rotational, inevitable; govt indulging in 'high voltage drama': Cong

Several centrally-protected monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country were lit up with the G-20 logo to mark the start of Indias year-long Presidency of the grouping.Attacking the government, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the presidency of the G20 is rotational and Indias Presidency was inevitable.Previous presidents of G20 have been USA, UK, Canada, South Korea, France, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Turkey, China, Germany, Argentina, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Italy Indonesia.

A day after India assumed the leadership of the G-20, the Congress on Friday attacked the Modi government, saying the presidency was rotational and inevitable with none of the countries that held the responsibility earlier staging a ''high voltage drama'' as is being done now.

India on Thursday assumed the Presidency of the G-20 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a strong pitch for ''fundamental mindset shift'' to benefit humanity as a whole and saying the country will work to further promote ''oneness''. Several centrally-protected monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country were lit up with the G-20 logo to mark the start of India's year-long Presidency of the grouping.

Attacking the government, Congress' general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the presidency of the G20 is rotational and India's Presidency was inevitable.

''Previous presidents of G20 have been USA, UK, Canada, South Korea, France, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Turkey, China, Germany, Argentina, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Italy & Indonesia. None of these countries staged a high voltage drama as is being done around India becoming President of G20 for a year,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

''I'm reminded of what LK Advani said on 5.4.2014 in Gandhinagar—he called Mr.Modi a brilliant event manager. That's all there is to all the spin around G20,'' he said.

Besides India, the G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

