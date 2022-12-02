UPA in Jharkhand to take out rallies highlighting govt achievements

Ruling UPA partners in Jharkhand —the JMM, the Congress and RJD — have decided to take out rallies across the state to highlight the state government's achievements over the past three years, and seek people's feedback over its performance, a minister said on Friday.

The Hemant Soren-led UPA government is completing its three years in power on December 29.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey told PTI that the decision to take out such rallies, starting December 8, was taken at a UPA meeting chaired by Soren, on Thursday evening.

''The detailed programme is being drafted, and will be disclosed soon,'' he said.

Sources in the ruling coalition said the programme is likely to be christened 'Khatiyani Johar Yatra', as it seeks to celebrate the government's new domicile policy, based on land records (Khatiyan) of 1932, among other achievements such as 27% reservation for OBC, old pension scheme, loan waiver scheme for farmers and crop relief scheme.

State rural development minister Alamgir Alam told PTI that the rallies, in every district of the state, will be taken out jointly by the partners of UPA.

Soren and other top leaders would also participate in the programme, he said.

''Various schemes launched and projects undertaken for the welfare of people of the state, in line with our election manifesto, will be highlighted at the rallies. Besides, a survey will also be conducted for receiving people's feedback over the government's performance. Demands of people will also be listed as part of the programme,'' Alam added.

