Left Menu

UPA in Jharkhand to take out rallies highlighting govt achievements

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:37 IST
UPA in Jharkhand to take out rallies highlighting govt achievements
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling UPA partners in Jharkhand —the JMM, the Congress and RJD — have decided to take out rallies across the state to highlight the state government's achievements over the past three years, and seek people's feedback over its performance, a minister said on Friday.

The Hemant Soren-led UPA government is completing its three years in power on December 29.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey told PTI that the decision to take out such rallies, starting December 8, was taken at a UPA meeting chaired by Soren, on Thursday evening.

''The detailed programme is being drafted, and will be disclosed soon,'' he said.

Sources in the ruling coalition said the programme is likely to be christened 'Khatiyani Johar Yatra', as it seeks to celebrate the government's new domicile policy, based on land records (Khatiyan) of 1932, among other achievements such as 27% reservation for OBC, old pension scheme, loan waiver scheme for farmers and crop relief scheme.

State rural development minister Alamgir Alam told PTI that the rallies, in every district of the state, will be taken out jointly by the partners of UPA.

Soren and other top leaders would also participate in the programme, he said.

''Various schemes launched and projects undertaken for the welfare of people of the state, in line with our election manifesto, will be highlighted at the rallies. Besides, a survey will also be conducted for receiving people's feedback over the government's performance. Demands of people will also be listed as part of the programme,'' Alam added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022