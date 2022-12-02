Hyderabad: Two injured after assailants opened fire while robbing a Jewellery shop

Two people were injured after unknown assailants opened fire and looted a jewellery shop in Chaitanyapuri Police limits in Hyderabad, police said. The incident took place on Thursday night at Mahadev Jewellery in the Snehapuri colony. Two burglars barged into the shop and looted it at gunpoint.

In a bid to flee after the crime, the assailants shot the owner and another, the police sources confirmed. Speaking about the incident, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said: "There were two accused. One person wore a white helmet and the other was wearing a cap and covering his face with a scarf.

"They opened fire on the shop owner and injured him. A worker had a bag in his hand that contained jewellery bought from Secunderabad. The worker was also fired at and injured while trying to fight the assailants". "The accused took the bag, opened the shutter and ran away. There was a third person. We have information that they came on two bikes.

"They did recce of the area over the past few days. They went to six-seven places nearby every Thursday for deliveries. They are alleged to have spoken in Hindi. However, their native is unknown," added Bhagwat. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

