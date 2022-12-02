Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: ED arrests CM Baghel's Deputy Secy Saumya Chaurasia in illegal mining case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia in connection with an illegal mining case.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia in connection with an illegal mining case, sources said. Earlier in October, the Enforcement Directorate arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi from Chhattisgarh after questioning him in a money laundering case.

The enforcement agency also arrested Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group and Laxmikant Tiwari, a relative of businessman Suryakant Tiwari who's currently under the agency's scanner, they said, adding that raids were carried out on Tuesday in Raigadh, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund. ED found Rs 4 crore in cash during the raids in, besides unaccounted jewellery and gold too was recovered. The sources said that government officials were running an alleged extortion racket by imposing illegal levies and collecting Rs 25 per tonne from coal suppliers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

