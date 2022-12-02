Left Menu

IndiGo flight to Doha diverted to Mumbai as precaution against technical failure

The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 22:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A IndiGo flight from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai for precautions against a technical failure, the domestic carrier informed through a statement. "The IndiGo flight 6E-1715 flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution. The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," the IndiGo statement read.

Later, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said in a statement that the Indigo Airbus of type A320/CFM LEAP and aircraft VT-ISQ was diverted to Mumbai due to a yellow hydrogen leak and the spares were being dispatched. In a similar incident earlier on Friday, a Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was also diverted to Kochi due to technical issues.

However, all the passengers landed safely, the carrier informed. A spokesperson for SpiceJet told ANI that the flight landed at Cochin and all the passengers landed safely.

"The SpiceJet B737 aircraft was operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut). But, after take-off from Jeddah, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the pilots about some tyre pieces being found on the runway," the spokesperson said. Further, during the flight, a caution light was illuminated. After that the pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out, to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked, he further informed.

After confirmation from the ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft landed safely at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

