'I'm moving from darkness to light': Jaiveer Shergill after being appointed BJP spokesperson

After being appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jaiveer Shergill on Friday said from this day onwards, he will be moving from "darkness" to "light". Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's my good fortune to be appointed as the national spokesperson of the world's largest party."

Thanking the BJP for giving him the post despite him not coming from any political background, Shergill, who was formerly with the Congress, said, "I am grateful to PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for accepting me in this post despite not coming from a political background." He added, "From today onwards, I will move from Congress's negative politics of criticism to politics of positive development, politics of post to politics of serving the nation, from darkness to light, from 'chamchagiri' to 'kartavya'."

Earlier on Friday, the BJP released an official statement confirming that the former Congress leader had been appointed as its national spokesperson. The BJP also appointed a total of nine senior leaders for key national roles in the party, including former Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh, with immediate effect on Friday.

The BJP statement said Singh, former MP Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister of Jal Shakti in the Uttar Pradesh government Swatantradev Singh were inducted into the party's National Executive. Further, the BJP appointed as special invitees to its National Executive, Uttarkhand-based Madan Kaushik, Chhattisgarh's Vishnudev Sai, and three Punjab-based leaders -- S Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kaliya and Amanjot Kaur Ramuwaliya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)