Karnataka HC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi, others in 'KGF-2' music copyright case

The High Court of Karnataka has issued notices to Congress Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate for contempt of court.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 23:11 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate over a contempt petition concerning the alleged unauthorized use of music from the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Notices were issued on the petition filed by MRT Music through their advocate M Pranav Kumar by a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

The company alleged that the respondents were willfully disobeying the conditions imposed by the High Court in its November 8 order. The INC leaders had approached the High Court after the trial court directed Twitter to block their party's and Bharat Jodo Twitter accounts, till the next hearing.

The trial court had directed Twitter to remove and take down three tweets which were posted from the Congress party's main handle @INCIndia. MRT Music has sought a decree of permanent injunction against Congress and its leaders for the alleged unauthorised use of its copyrighted work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

