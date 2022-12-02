Soccer-Cameroon v Brazil teams
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 23:16 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group G game between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium on Friday:
Cameroon: Devis Epassy, Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (C), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu
Brazil: Ederson, Dani Alves (C), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony
