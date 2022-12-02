Left Menu

Aligarh: Rod impales passenger's head on Neelanchal Express

02-12-2022
In a shocking incident at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, a rod impaled the head of a passenger of Nilanchal Express, the railway police said. As per the official statement, the incident occurred at the Somna station in Aligarh, where a metal rod entered the head of a passenger sitting in the general coach of Nilanchal Express coming from Delhi. The incident triggered panic among passengers.

The lifeless passenger was deboarded at Aligarh station with the help of the railway staff. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Department have opened an investigation into the incident, the statement added.

Speaking on the incident, RPF Constable SP Singh told ANI that the Nilanchal Express had arrived at platform number 3 of Aligarh at around 9.30am when it was reported that a passenger was injured in the second coach. "When the RPF, GRP and all the railway staff reached there, they found that a passenger of the general coach on seat number 15, just behind the generator after the second coach, had been hit by a rod, which speared in fron the left side," he further said.

The RPF official added, "His body was brought down by the GRP at the spot." As per information, the body was then sent for post-mortem examination.

Speaking about the rod that killed the passenger, Singh said, "The rod was a 5-inch-long rod and one-and-a-half inches thick. This type of rod is used in the Railways and also for private purposes. We can only say who it belonged to upon further investigation." Singh assured of strict action in the matter.

Further investigation into the incident was underway by the GRP and the RPF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

