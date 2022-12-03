Left Menu

J-K Police foils infiltration bid in joint op, seizes arms, drugs

Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with Rashtriya Rifles on Friday foiled an infiltration and smuggling attempt from the PoK side of LoC in the Uri sector.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 07:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with Rashtriya Rifles on Friday foiled an infiltration and smuggling attempt from the PoK side of LoC in the Uri sector. Police seized smuggled firearms, and ammunition alongwith 10 packets of contraband drugs in Rewand nallah area in Kamalkote.

"There were indications of the initiation of early warning systems installed by the Army and some fires were also spotted. Further search led to the recovery of arms, ammunition and 10 packets of suspected contraband drugs," police said in a statement. A case has been registered under relevant sections in Police Station Uri and an investigation has been set in motion.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, on November 19, Jammu and Kashmir police informed that the dead body of a terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores.

The dead body was of a terrorist neutralised by the Indian Army in the Naushera sector in J-K after he was trying to infiltrate. (ANI)

