Jammu and Kashmir: Thick fog engulfs Srinagar

People in Srinagar woke up to dense fog on Saturday morning as the mercury dipped below zero degree Celsius here. While Srinagar faced reduced visibility due to the dense fog early morning, other parts of Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a decline in the minimum temperature, the MeT said.

People wrapped in thick woollens gathered around bonfires as they braced the chill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said: "Dal Lake area is likely to experience a minimum temperature of -1.0 degree Celsius." (ANI)

