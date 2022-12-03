Malayalam actor Kochu Preman passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam film and television actor KS Premkumar, known as Kochu Preman, passed away at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. He was 68. He started his career as a drama artist and later became popular in movies. He mostly did comedy roles and also acted in Malyalam serials.

Premkumar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheesan expressed their condolences over his death (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)