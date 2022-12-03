Left Menu

Malayalam actor Kochu Preman passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

Kochu Preman started his career as a drama artist and later became popular in movies. He mostly did comedy roles and also acted in Malyalam serials.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 18:04 IST
Malayalam actor Kochu Preman passes away in Thiruvananthapuram
Actor Kochu Preman (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Malayalam film and television actor KS Premkumar, known as Kochu Preman, passed away at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. He was 68. He started his career as a drama artist and later became popular in movies. He mostly did comedy roles and also acted in Malyalam serials.

Premkumar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheesan expressed their condolences over his death (ANI)

