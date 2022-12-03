Left Menu

2 killed, 5 injured as bus collides with vehicles at traffic signal after driver suffers heart-attack

Two persons died and five others sustained injuries as a bus collided with other vehicles at a red traffic signal after the bus driver allegedly suffered a heart-attack while driving in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, the police said.

2 killed, 5 injured as bus collides with vehicles at traffic signal after driver suffers heart-attack
Two persons died and five others sustained injuries as a bus collided with other vehicles at a red traffic signal after the bus driver allegedly suffered a heart-attack while driving in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, the police said. The incident occurred at Damoh naka area under Gohalpur police station limits of the district at around 11am on Friday. The dead persons were identified as Laddu Prasad Gaur (60) and the bus driver Hardev Singh (60).

Sub Inspector Shailendra Singh said that the bus (MP 20 PA 0764) hit an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle at the red signal at Damoh Naka in which six persons sustained injuries. The injured were admitted to the Metro hospital in the district and the bus driver was lying in an unconscious state. The driver was also brought to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Later, one person among the injured died during the treatment late at night.

"In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the bus driver suffered a heart-attack while driving due to which the bus got uncontrolled and hit the vehicles at the signal," SI Singh added. Eyewitness auto driver Lokmanya said that his rickshaw was standing ahead of the bus and it hit his rickshaw. One passenger travelling in rickshaw sustained injuries and his rickshaw was damaged in the incident. (ANI)

