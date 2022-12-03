BJP has done no work in Mainpuri: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of bypoll

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday exuded confidence in winning the upcoming bypoll in Mainpuri and took a jibe at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for "false allegations" against the party. "Samajwadi Party is going to win elections in Mainpuri. Whenever BJP faces defeat they come up with false allegations against us. Election Commission will make sure that fair elections are conducted," he said.

Taking a swipe at BJP the SP chief said that BJP has done nothing for the development of Mainpuri. "They have done no work in the Mainpuri area, no road has been constructed, no bridge has not been built, health services have not been improved, they could not even tell the problems faced by the farmers. The budget of Sainik School has been cut, and the budget of the electricity department has also been cut," he said.

The SP chief expressed confidence that the people of Mainpuri would elect the Samajwadi Party once again and that the work done by Mulayam Singh Yadav is visible. "Netaji's work is visible wherever I've gone. I got the opportunity to meet Netaji's people and those who had direct contact with Netaji," he said.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to lies, fraud, and cheating the administration he questioned how the police outside UP know the house of the Samajwadi Party. "How do outside police know the house of the Samajwadi Party? How do they know the house of former MLA Raju Yadav? How do they know the name of our booth agent?! This is deliberately being sent by the administration, we hope the Election Commission will act on this and it will be stopped," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Both the Rampur and Mainpuri constituencies will go to polls on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 8, the day which coincides with the counting dates of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)