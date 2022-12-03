UP Govt launches Rs 1,000 crore road projects for Ayodhya

The Yogi Adityanath government has approved Rs 1,000 crore road projects for providing better connectivity to Ayodhya where Ram Temple is being built. These initiatives include land acquisition for road connectivity, rehabilitation of buildings, shop owners and construction of buildings. With this, all the roads leading to Ram Janmabhoomi will be widened and beautified, creating a beautiful ambience for pilgrims who travel there to meet Lord Ramlala

Keeping in mind the convenience of the devotees, a 0.566 km four-lane is being built from Sugriva Fort to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg, which has been named Janmabhoomi Path. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his approval in a high-level meeting for the development project, which will cost approximately Rs 83.33 crore in total, including land purchases and other projects. In addition, Rs 3.90 crore and Rs 27.17 crore have been made available for the construction work. At present, 39 per cent of the work has been completed whereas, the work of the pipeline for sewer-water supply by the Jal Nigam is going at a rapid pace.

Utility duct and RCC drain construction are also underway. From Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg, a four-lane stretch measuring 0.742 kilometres is also being constructed. The name of its route is Bhakti Path. For its expansion, a number of Rs 62.79 crore has been approved for the purchase of land and other construction work, against which an amount of Rs 32.10 crore has been released. Altogether 350 shops that were in the way of the construction have received compensation in this case. While 290 shops have been demolished for widening, action is underway on the remaining. This road is being widened to 13 metres, including the 5.50-meter width of the CC road.

Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat Marg road will be known as Ram Path A 12.940 km long, four-lane road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat marg is being built and has been given the name Ram Path in order to facilitate access to the Lord Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple for devotees.

An amount of Rs 797.69 crore has been approved for the widening of this road, from the purchase of land to other construction work, against which Rs 290 crore has been released. About 40765 square meters of land are needed for Ram Path, against which 4773 square meters of land have been acquired. (ANI)

