Assam Police recovers fake gold bars in Guwahati, 5 arrested

A team of East Guwahati Police District from Hatigaon police station on Saturday arrested 5 persons and recovered fake gold bars from their possession. According to the Guwahati City Police, the persons were identified as Hasen Ali of Naoboicha, Sirajul Ali of Salbari, Sahidul Islam of Lakhimpur, Santosh Bharol of Jharkhand and Mukesh Kumar.

According to police, they were looking to dupe someone. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

