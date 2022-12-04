Left Menu

Karnataka: Man found dead in Cottonpete

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru said that the man was killed at 5th cross KP Agrahara and six people are involved in this.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 13:31 IST
DCP West Bengaluru Laxman B Nimbaragi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka police on Sunday said a 30-year-old man has been found dead allegedly killed by six persons in Cottonpete area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru said that the man was found dead at the 5th cross KP Agrahara and it appeared that six people could have been involved in the crime.

"A 30-year-old man was killed late night at 5th cross KP Agrahara near Hemanth medicals in Bengaluru. Six people including three men and three women were involved in this," DCP Laxman B Nimbaragi said adding that the accused are yet to be identified nabbed. Speaking further, the DCP said that the identity of the deceased could not be established yet but the body has been shifted to Victoria hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

